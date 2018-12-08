GODFREY - Santa Claus is coming to town, or at least Godfrey at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, on the Kansas City Southern Santa Train at Pearl Street.

Bus transportation will take people from a parking lot area at Lewis and Clark Community College to the Pearl Street area where the Santa Train will stop.

Keith Sherman, one of the organizers of the event, said this is the first time in six years the Santa Train has made a visit to Godfrey.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We had been having the Santa Train come for years and it stopped coming, so Keith Sherman started writing letters,” Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said. “It has always been well attended and it is an outstanding event. We are thankful it is returning to Godfrey.”

Sherman said he has been affiliated with the Santa Train program for the past three decades and it is still as fun now as it was in the beginning.

“We counted 1,127 kids the last time and we only counted the kids,” Sherman said of the attendance six years ago. “We are going to have people park in the LCCC parking lot and bus them back and forth this year because of the crowd the last time. There is a chance we may have more kids this year.”

Sherman said people will be able to contribute to the Salvation Army bell ringing campaign through Kansas City Southern. Sherman said German Fischer, an American Family agent in Godfrey, plans to do a match up to a certain level of donations, so Sherman hopes the Salvation Army will get a big boost because of the Santa Train appearance.

More like this: