ALTON - Marquette Catholic’s Sammy Hentrich, Civic Memorial’s Hannah Meiser and Bella Dugger led the way for their teams as double winners on the girls side of a quadrangular track and field meet between the Explorers, the Eagles, Jersey and Greenfield-Northwestern at the Jersey track facility on a beautiful Friday afternoon.

CM won the girls meet with 76 points, followed by Jersey with 62 points, Marquette was third with 60 points and the Tigers came in fourth with 26 points.

Hentrich won the 200 meters with a time of 28.73 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, nine-and-a-half inches. Cutts joined the list of Explorer winners on the day by taking the 100 meters at 13.78 seconds and Vickrey winning the 400 meters at 1:05.03. The 4x100 meter relay team also won with a time of 56.34 seconds. The 4 x 100 meter relay team featured Hentrich, Cutts, Caroline Rae and Ava Sanders.

Marquette Catholic head girls coach Tim Turnbeaugh said in a word, Hentrich’s performance was “awesome.”

“She is a natural athlete,” he said. “She is an outstanding gymnast and I always say if I had my choice of athletes for track and field, it would be a gymnast. They are always tough and I believe track and field is the toughest sport other than gymnastics. The gymnasts seem to always do well in track and field.”

Vickrey took a break from the longer distances, but as usual, performed at high levels, winning the 400 and a leg of the 4 x 400.

The Eagle winners on the day were Hannah Meiser, who won both the 3,200 meters with a time of 13:34 and the 1,600 meters at 5:58, with Duggar taking both the 100-meter hurdles at 18.09 seconds and the 300-meter hurdles at 52.88 seconds. The 4x400 meter relay team won its event with a time of 4:38.

Jersey had no individual winners, but the 4x800 meter relay team won its race at 11:57.04 and the 4x200 meters, coming in at 2:00.84.

The Explorers’ relay of Vickrey, Katie Johnson, Page Rister and Hentrich in the 4 x 400, was second in 4:55 to CM’s 4:38.

CM head girls coach Jake Peal said Dugger was strong in both hurdle events and led off the 4 x 400 in a “solid day” and Meiser gritted out both the 3,200 and 1,600 with excellent times.

He also cited Alyssa Mann in the 800, who won with a time of 2:49.47. Johnson of Marquette was second in the 800 (2:54.5).

Naomi Lansaw of Greenfield-Northwestern won the high jump at 4-8; Trexler and Jones of Jersey also jumped 4-8, but Lansaw won on amount of misses.

