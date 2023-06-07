STAUNTON - With Edwardsville’s Route 66 Festival coming this Saturday, Rich Henry encourages visitors to travel down the route to Henry’s Ra66it Ranch in Staunton. The Ranch is a Route 66 visitor’s center as well as a rabbit rescue.

The Ranch welcomes visitors from all over the world who want to experience Route 66. Many people who make the classic Americana road trip from Chicago to California will stop at the Ranch to learn more about its history.

“It’s not about making money. It’s about making friends,” Henry said.

After traveling on Route 66 to California, Henry built a storage building at the edge of his property along Route 66 in 1994. The building was stylized to look like a 1940s gas station. Soon, people began stopping by to see the building and chat with Henry about his vintage cars and Route 66 knowledge.

He was soon receiving visitors from around the world. Henry boasts that he’s met people from every major country except North Korea. Today, he sees a lot of people from Italy and Spain, and he has met many young couples who are driving Route 66 for their honeymoon.

“As soon as a traveler walks through the door, the first thing I ask them is, ‘Where are you from?’” Henry said.

The Ranch also offers Illinois license and title services, so local residents get the chance to meet international travelers. In addition to these services, visitors are interested in the Route 66 souvenirs and memorabilia that Henry sells.

But the main attraction, of course, is the rabbits — both mechanical and furry.

The Ranch building was originally meant to store cars. Both Henry and his father became big collectors of Volkswagen Rabbits, and when his father passed away in 1998, Rich found himself with over 50 VWs.

Then, in 1999, Rich’s daughter Emily adopted what she thought were two female rabbits. But these rabbits quickly produced four litters, or 14–16 bunnies.

“A new theme entered the property,” Henry explained.

Henry took the bunnies to help his daughter, but his act of goodwill quickly expanded. He began rescuing rabbits; at one point, he had nearly 50 rescue bunnies in his care.

“To say the least, things are really hopping,” Henry said. “It was just something I was doing to make [Emily’s] life easier and to make a good life for the rabbits until they passed away. After learning about rabbits and getting involved in some local rescues, they just kind of grew on me.”

The business was previously called Emily’s Old Route 66 Emporium, but with two strong rabbit themes, it was renamed Henry’s Ra66it Ranch. Henry currently has 21 VW Rabbits and six rabbit animals, who “live a life of luxury” at his home. Anyone who stops by the Ranch can check out both the cars and the critters.

While the Ranch is an act of passion for Henry, he noted that a lot of people “just don’t seem to get it.” He has implored Staunton and other local cities to do more in honor of Route 66. He encourages residents to check out Route 66 attractions like Edwardsville’s festival. The Route 66 Association of Illinois is also sponsoring a motor tour this weekend with a stop in Staunton.

Even though he wishes there was more support for Route 66, Henry is proud of the attraction he’s built and the community he’s found.

“Sometimes we take things for granted, myself included. Sometimes in the daily rush of things, I don’t feel the importance of what’s going on,” Henry said. “What I’ll literally sometimes do is, I’ll walk out of the building, I’ll get out by 66, and I’ll open my eyes and just look at this like it’s the first time I’ve ever been here. It gives me a renewed appreciation for what I have here. Not just the physical part, but the people coming in…The Route 66 people are the ones that really make it what it is.”

To learn more about Henry’s Ra66it Ranch, visit their website or call 618-635-5655 to reach Henry himself.

Click here to watch the full interview between Henry and CJ Nasello on Riverbender’s Our Daily Show! with CJ Nasello.

