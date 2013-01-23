Green-Perkins Promotions, in partnership with Jacoby Arts Center’s LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights concert series and Maxine’s Day Care, presents a benefit concert for the day care on Saturday, February 2 from 7 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $12 each and can be purchased at the Arts Center or by contacting Ronald “Poncho” Green at 618-580-4138 or Eva Perkins at 618-604-2141.

The Taylor Revue was formed October 2008 by Henry Taylor and Saman Swanson, together they have set the standard for music in the Midwest. They are a well put together entity that will give you an unsurpassed performance in whichever style of music that they perform from yesterday and today.

Article continues after sponsor message

Swanson is an Illinois born vocalist has been singing and performing since age three. Her vocals are a svelte mix ranging from Minnie Riperton, Whitney Houston to Nancy Wilson. She has opened for entertainers such as Pieces of a Dream, Mary Meadows, and countless others.

Henry Taylor, Jr. is an accomplished guitarist, songwriter, produces and musician that has been performing for over 30 years. He has performed with such artist as Grover Washington, Jr., Shirley Brown Albert King and countless others as well as opening for national and international artists. Both Swanson and Taylor are presently performing in the Illinois and Missouri area with the Taylor Revue and the Impressions.

LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Nights is sponsored in part by WBGZ Radio 1570 AM of Alton.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

More like this:

Related Video: