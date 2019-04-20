EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville boys volleyball junior libero/defensive setter Henry Hupp is off to a good start this season. Hupp is an all-around solid player for the Tigers and involved each match all over the court.

Hupp had a good match on against Alton recently at Lucco-Jackson Gym, having 10 assists and six kills in the Tigers’ 25-9, 25-18 Southwestern Conference win over the Redbirds.

“I think we all just worked together well,” Hupp said in a post-match interview, “did some new stuff. It just went well.”

The Tigers experimented with some new lineups and rotations against Alton and found success throughout the match.

Hupp feels the team has progressed during the first part of the season, and the chemistry is very good.

“I think overall, our team’s chemistry has been getting better, we’ve been communicating better,” Hupp said. “We’ve just been able to beat better teams.”

Article continues after sponsor message

And as the conference schedule goes on, this will help the Tigers become a better team.

“Absolutely, yeah,” Hupp said.

As far as goals for the remainder of the season for himself and his team, Hupp is concentrating on consistency.

“I’d like to just be more consistent with my serve receive-passing,” Hupp said, “and for the team, I’d just like to continue to compete better.”

And as the season goes along, Hupp is feeling very confident about the Tigers and their chances down the road.

“We’re feeling pretty good,” Hupp said. “We have a good team.”

More like this: