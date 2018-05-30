EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville softball pitcher Jordyn Henricks threw the kind of game that means quite a bit in the postseason Tuesday afternoon.

Henricks, a senior, conceded one hit and dismissed one by strikeout in Tuesday's IHSA Class 4A Pekin Sectional semifinal win over Belleville East, the Tigers advancing to Friday's sectional final against Rock Island with a 3-0 win over the Lancers; EHS moved to 22-3 on the year with the win, while the Lancers were eliminated at 28-8.

Tuesday's win was the third for the Tigers over the Lancers for the season; the last time East defeated Edwardsville came in 2013.

“We're all very excited,” Henricks said of the win. “We've played them three times now and they're a good team to play; we're really happy to accomplish this. It took a lot (of effort to get the shutout) – we all worked together – fielding, pitching – and we did a really good job today.”

Henricks was throwing what she said was “a lot of off-speed” pitches. “I was hitting my spots,” Henricks said. “I think it's just knowing the pitches that they're not as good with and being able to produce good results that we did.”

The sectional final begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Pekin Community High School Diamond No. 5 against Rock Island. The winner faces the Joliet West Sectional champion at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Illinois State in Normal in the Normal Super-Sectional, with the winner moving into next weekend's Class 4A state tournament at EastSide Centre in East Peoria against the Rosemont Stadium 2 Super-Sectional winner in a state semifinal game.

