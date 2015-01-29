Henley Jae Morris
January 29, 2015 2:23 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Henley Jae Morris
Parents: Jeremy and Kristin Morris
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Weight: 6lbs 14oz
Birthdate: 12/15/14
Article continues after sponsor message
Time: 1:46 PM
Hospital: St. Anthony's
Siblings: Makaylyn Morris (5)
Grandparents: Jay and Joyce Curry of East Alton, Wanda and Dewayne Hollandsworth of East Alton and Mike and Kim Morris of Cottage Hills
More like this: