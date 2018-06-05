JERSEYVILLE - Heneghan and Associates, P.C. awarded five $500 college scholarships to graduating senior high school students in each of the firm’s geographic locations. This year’s recipient representing the Godfrey, Illinois office is Kameron Denney, a graduate of Civic Memorial High School. Kameron was one of over 60 applicants who applied to the annual scholarship program.

In addition to maintaining excellent academic grades, Kameron participated in various high school clubs as well as volunteered his time with community organizations. He plans to attend the Missouri University of Science and Technology to pursue a degree in Computer Engineering.

Heneghan and Associates, P.C. is a civil engineering and surveying firm, presently located in the communities of Centralia, Columbia, Godfrey and Jerseyville, Illinois and Arnold, Missouri. Professional services offered include transportation, land planning/development, water, wastewater, and storm water engineering; surveying and construction staking; and funding assistance. In addition, Heneghan Construction Services, LLC provides turn-key Design-Build solutions for various infrastructure projects. Please call 888-291-7615 or visit www.haengr.com for additional information.

