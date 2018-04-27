GRANITE CITY – Reid Hendrickson had a monster-type of a game for Edwardsville in their Thursday afternoon game against Granite City at Babe Champion Field.

Hendrickson, a senior for the Tigers, struck two doubles and had five RBIs in a 3-for-4 game to go with two runs scored in EHS' 14-3, five-inning win over the Warriors.

“It was a nice day,” Hendrickson said of his day at the plate. “I'm seeing the ball well and I like hitting with guys on base; there was a ton of them today – it made it real easy for me.

“They were throwing fastballs, curve balls, a change-up or two I even saw a knuckleball.”

Hendrickson was happy with how things went for his team on the day. “The team's starting to come together and the offense is clicking,” Hendrickson said. “I think we have a good group and we just had a couple of one-run games that just killed us, but I think we have a good chance this season.”

