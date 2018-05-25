Hendrickson comes up big when needed in Edwardsville win over Alton
EDWARDSVILLE – Pitcher Reid Hendrickson came up big when he needed to in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the IHSA Class 4A Edwardsville Regional semifinals against Alton.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
“I didn't have my best stuff tonight,” Hendrickson said. “That's when you have to go out there and compete every pitch; my focus is always there, but I just say that a bulldog takes over and I'm just not going to let them score.”
Hendrickson had nine strikeouts and gave up two hits in getting the win Wednesday; the win against the Tigers' Southwestern Conference rival Redbirds meant much to Hendrickson. “Their record isn't that good (the Redbirds were eliminated at 16-19), but they're a lot better than what their record says and they always play us tough,” Hendrickson said. “They've got some good guys on (the mound) and hitting, so it's a good win; we're ready for our next game.”
The game being EHS' postseason opener, getting the ball also meant much to Hendrickson. “It's a big game,” Hendrickson said. “It's exciting at first and then I started to settle in; it's a good game and I wanted it.”
The win moved the Tigers into the final of the regional against O'Fallon; the game will be played at 4:30 p.m. today at Tom Pile Field, with the winner moving into the Class 4A Normal Community Sectional. “O'Fallon's a good group too,” Hendrickson said.
“They have good pitching and good hitting, so it'll be another fun game; it's always fun playing them.”
More like this: