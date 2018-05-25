EDWARDSVILLE – Pitcher Reid Hendrickson came up big when he needed to in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the IHSA Class 4A Edwardsville Regional semifinals against Alton.

“I didn't have my best stuff tonight,” Hendrickson said. “That's when you have to go out there and compete every pitch; my focus is always there, but I just say that a bulldog takes over and I'm just not going to let them score.”

Hendrickson had nine strikeouts and gave up two hits in getting the win Wednesday; the win against the Tigers' Southwestern Conference rival Redbirds meant much to Hendrickson. “Their record isn't that good (the Redbirds were eliminated at 16-19), but they're a lot better than what their record says and they always play us tough,” Hendrickson said. “They've got some good guys on (the mound) and hitting, so it's a good win; we're ready for our next game.”

The game being EHS' postseason opener, getting the ball also meant much to Hendrickson. “It's a big game,” Hendrickson said. “It's exciting at first and then I started to settle in; it's a good game and I wanted it.”

The win moved the Tigers into the final of the regional against O'Fallon; the game will be played at 4:30 p.m. today at Tom Pile Field, with the winner moving into the Class 4A Normal Community Sectional. “O'Fallon's a good group too,” Hendrickson said.

“They have good pitching and good hitting, so it'll be another fun game; it's always fun playing them.”

