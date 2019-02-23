CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINAL AT PIASA SOUTHWESTERN

Article continues after sponsor message

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 44, GREENVILLE 40: Nick Hemann led Marquette with 16 points, and Chris Hartrich added 14 as the Explorers advanced to the DuQuoin sectional with the win over Greenville.

Chad Stearns led the Comets with 16 points, with Issac Green scoring 12.

Marquette is now 29-3 and will play Pinckneyville, the winner of the Anna-Jonesboro regional with a 50-39 win over the host school, on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Greenville finished its season with a 19-13 record.