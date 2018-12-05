MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 49, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 43: Nick Hemann led the way for the Explorers with 15 points, while Chris Hartrich added 12 as Marquette defeated the Knights at Hooks Gymnasium for the second time in 10 days. The Explorers defeated Metro-East in the final of the Knights’ Turkey Tip-Off Tournament 50-37 on Nov. 24.

“We didn’t play real well tonight, and you’ve gotta credit Metro for that,” Marquette coach Steve Medford said. “They did some things, and had a little more energy. We didn’t have real good energy, but we got the win, and we were fortunate to win.”

A.J. Smith scored 16 points for Metro-East and Jason Williams, Jr. added 12.

Medford gave the Knights much praise.

“Metro’s got some players,” Medford said. “They should win some games this year.”

The Explorers are now 7-0, but Medford also knows that there are some big challenges ahead.

“We’re still unbeaten, and it’s still a long season,” Medford said. “We’ve got a lot of tough games ahead, and Friday night will be one of them.”

That’s on the road against Madison in a 7:30 tip. The Knights, meanwhile, host Waterloo Gibault Catholic on Friday, with the tip-off also at 7:30 p.m.

