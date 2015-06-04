Innovare Health Advocates Chief Executive Officer to Speak on Health Risks

Innovare Health Advocates Chief Executive Officer Dr. Charles Willey will be presenting at Senior Services Plus on the health risks caused by smoking. The presentation will be held on Monday, June 15th from 1:30-2:30pm.

Smoking can become a very expensive habit, and for those who smoke it is the biggest healthcare problem. Many decide to quit when misery outweighs the benefits.

Article continues after sponsor message

This presentation will offer techniques that can help tackle the problem and the best ways to begin the journey to being smoke free. There is no charge to attend.

An "old school" General Internist, Dr. Charles Willey has been in practice for over 30 years and believes in knowing the patient and the family members.

Innovare Health Advocates have a local office in Alton, Illinois with additional locations in Festus, Lake St. Louis, and South St. Louis, Missouri.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton. Registration is encouraged but not required. For more information or to register, call 618-465-3298 ext. 100 or visit www.seniorservicesplus.org.

More like this:

Related Video: