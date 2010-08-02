Helping Our Children S.E.E. (Sleep, Eat, Exercise) to be Healthy conference Saturday, October 2, 2010 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gateway Center in Collinsville, IL.

Dr. Catherine Darley, ND from Seattle, WA and Dr. Phillippa Norman, MD from Chicago, IL will present on the importance of helping our kids establish healthy lifestyles. Pesticides have recently been linked to ADHD. Teen suicides could possibly be linked to not getting enough sleep. This could result in drug use for help in sleeping and staying awake. Exercise releases endorphins that cause feelings of joy and well-being. Obesity has been linked to several health issues, including Type 2 Diabetes and High Blood Pressure. Teens are staying up all night, texting and talking on the computer. Then they have to get up early to go to school, which results in a lack of good, healthy sleep. This can affect their memory, concentration, behaviors and learning abilities.

These are some of the topics that will be discussed at the conference. We are encouraging parents to attend, to learn how to help their children establish healthy lifestyles. We are also offering 6 continuing education credits to teachers, sleep techs, respiratory therapists and dietitians. In addition, there will be fun vendors and lots of free giveaways!!

Join us for the Helping Our Children S.E.E. (Sleep, Eat, Exercise) conference! Tell anyone you think may be interested in attending this exciting and informative event!

For more information, contact Regina Fellion at:

CONTINUING EDUCATION CONFERENCES

P.O. Box 431

Godfrey, IL 62035

314-450-1205

Email: contedconf@yahoo.com

Website: http://www.facebook.com/ContinuingEducationConferences

