November 28, 2012 – Earlier this year, the Alton Fire Department unveiled a new program designed to better protect the residents of Alton, the “Help Us Find You” Address Campaign.

According to the City Code, homes and businesses must have four inch address numbers displayed so that they are visible from the street and are of contrasting color to the house.

Starting November 28th, the Fire Department will be going to homes to apply address numbers. They will be starting at 1:00 P.M. on Central Avenue and working east to the City Limits. This will be a multiple day project.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We hope to visit 50 homes each day; we are up to 348 homes without numbers currently,” said Alton Fire Chief Bernie Sebold. “Clearly visible address numbers are necessary so that firefighters, police officers and ambulances can quickly find someone's home in the event of an emergency.”

Owner-occupied homes may be eligible for free numbers. Interested residents should call the Fire Department at 463-3565.

More like this: