President Obama declared October 2011 National Disability Employment Awareness Month. It is no coincidence that Chicago author, Robert Kroupa chose this month for the release of his new children’s book, Just Like You.

Just Like You , a story about two friends with different abilities, teaches children the values of kindness and acceptance. Profits from the book go to the Just Like You Foundation, whose mission is “to insure that children, no matter their abilities, are celebrated and nurtured.”

Robert Kroupa traveled to California for the 2011 Emmys to introduce his book in the gift lounge where he received excited reviews from hundreds of celebrities.

For more than 50 years, Challenge Unlimited, Inc. has been committed to the inclusion of disabled individuals into mainstream society by offering work related opportunities. Our non-profit organization is excited to announce that we have partnered with Robert Kroupa to package Just Like You for shipping through Amazon.com.

Employees with disabilities at Challenge Unlimited’s Alton Developmental Training Center will be packaging the book for sale on Amazon. We are very proud to be a part of this exciting opportunity to provide work experience to employees with disabilities as well as to promote understanding and acceptance.

Robert Kroupa will be at the Alton Developmental Training Center, 4452 Industrial Dr. in Alton, on Tuesday, October 12th and will be available to talk about his book and why he chose to work with a St. Louis area non-profit.

To learn more about Just Like You, visit justlikeyoufoundation.org.

For more about Challenge Unlimited, Inc., visit www.cuinc.org.

