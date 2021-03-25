ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross is calling for donors of all blood types, especially those with type O blood, to race to give blood and help refuel the blood supply.

This spring, the Red Cross is teaming up with INDYCAR® to urge people to help keep the blood supply on track by donating blood or platelets. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets April 1-15 will automatically be entered to win a VIP trip for four to the 2022 Indianapolis 500®. The Red Cross will also automatically enter all who come to give in April for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Indy500.

The need for blood doesn’t take a pit stop

When seconds count in the race to save lives, it’s the blood already on the shelves that helps most. More donors are needed now to help ensure hospitals are ready to respond to the needs of patients this month.

Every day – even during a pandemic – patients like Ashley Byers rely on lifesaving blood products. In April 2016, Byers experienced a life-threatening pregnancy complication and required 121 units of blood as doctors fought to save her life.

“Without blood donations, I would not have survived the medical emergency I experienced after giving birth to my daughter,” said Byers. “As was seen with my situation, a single emergency can cause a massive shortage of blood products. I, along with my family, am truly grateful to all of the blood donors, the American Red Cross and the amazing medical team who saved my life.”

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether they developed symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood product collected from COVID-19 survivors who have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

Donors can expect to receive the results of their antibody test within two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities April 1-15

IL

Christian

Moweaqua

4/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 222 North Hanover

_______________

Clay

Flora

4/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343

Louisville

4/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St John Lutheran Church Louisville, 17684 East 1st Avenue

_______________

Coles

Charleston

4/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Campus Pointe Apartments, 2302 Bostic Dr

4/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Harrison Street Church of God, 17996 Harrison St. Rd

4/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Charles Borromeo Catholic Church - Charleston, 921 Madison

Mattoon

4/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Side Nazarene, East Side Nazarene Church, 2129 S 9th Street

4/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue

4/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road

4/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple

Cumberland

Neoga

4/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 164 W 7th

_______________

Effingham

Altamont

4/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Altamont First Baptist Church, 102 First Baptist Drive

Effingham

4/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

4/2/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4 p.m., Effingham Event Center, 1501 West Fayette

4/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

4/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

4/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

4/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

4/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

4/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

4/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

4/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

_______________

Jefferson

Mount Vernon

4/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

4/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church, 1114 Fairfield Road

4/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Building, 800 South 27th Street

_______________

Macoupin

Brighton

4/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Municipal Building, 206 S. Main

Shipman

4/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Shipman Community Center, Keating and Front St.

_______________

Madison

Bethalto

4/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Center, 100 E Central

Collinsville

4/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St

Edwardsville

4/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., NO Nelson Center, 600 Troy Rd.

4/8/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 310 S. Main

4/12/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street

4/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Moose Lodge 1561, 7371 Marine Rd. (Rte 143)

Glen Carbon

4/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N Main St

Godfrey

4/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.

Highland

4/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Latzer Memorial Public Library, 1001 9th St, Highland

Maryville

4/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., YMCA, 1 Town Center Drive

_______________

Marion

Centralia

4/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hope Church, 1000 E. 3rd Street

Kinmundy

4/11/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Kinmundy Christian Church, 225 N. Monroe Street

Salem

4/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 812 West Main

4/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Building Salem, 416 Oglesby

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

4/2/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monroe County YMCA HTC Center, 9514 Caring Way

4/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

_______________

Montgomery

Litchfield

4/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison

_______________

Randolph

Chester

4/14/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., American Legion Hall, 500 East Opdyke

Coulterville

4/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Coulterville High School, 101 West Grant Street

Red Bud

4/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Red Bud Elementary School, 200 West Field Drive

Sparta

4/13/2021: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

_______________

Richland

Olney

4/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street

4/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Olney Public Library, 400 W. Main St

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

4/6/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S Illinois Street

Fairview Heights

4/1/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 5:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/2/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/4/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/7/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/8/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/9/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/11/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/14/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

4/15/2021: 11:15 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

O Fallon

4/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd

Shiloh

4/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street

_______________

Washington

Nashville

4/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive

MO

Crawford

Steelville

4/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Steelville Middle School, Hwy 8 and Hwy 19

_______________

Franklin

Gerald

4/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50

New Haven

4/7/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100

Pacific

4/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Truman Elementary School, 101 Indian Warpath Drive

4/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church - Pacific, 422 W St Louis

Sullivan

4/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Eagles 3781, 1000 Acid Mine Road

Washington

4/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/7/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/13/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bank of Washington, 200 W Main

4/14/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

4/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 6890 Hwy 100

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

4/9/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Arsenal Credit Union, 3780 Vogel Road

4/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Davids Catholic Church, 2334 Tenbrook Rd

4/13/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Arnold Recreational Center, 1695 Missouri State Rd.

Crystal City

4/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 1721, 4 Elks Drive

De Soto

4/1/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., DeSoto Christian Church, 4151 Fountain City Rd

4/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Sunrise Elementary, 4485 Sunrise School Rd.

4/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge 689, 1520 Clarke Street

Festus

4/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street

Herculaneum

4/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sponsored by Main Key Realty, 100 McNutt School Rd

_______________

Lincoln

Troy

4/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Living Hope Church, 887 Old Moscow Mills Road

_______________

Saint Charles

Lake Saint Louis

4/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1401 Henke Road

O Fallon

4/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., First Baptist Church O Fallon, 8750 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Saint Charles

4/8/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Boys and Girls Club of St Charles, 1211 Lindenwood Ave

4/12/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Henderson Elementary School, 2501 Hackman Rd

4/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Embassy Suites by Hilton St.Louis

St. Charles Hotel, 2 Convention Center Plaza

4/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 801 1st Capitol Drive

Saint Peters

4/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Old Hickory Country Club, 1 Dye Club Dr,

4/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

4/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

4/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Club Fitness Wentzville, 7 Wentzville Center

_______________

Saint Francois

Farmington

4/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Heights Church, 4982 Flat River Road

4/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

4/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd

Bridgeton

4/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., All Star Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 11503 St Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

4/1/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/2/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Maryville University Hockey Center, 18383 Chesterfield Airport Rd.

4/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/7/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/8/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/14/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

4/14/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Jewish Community Center Chesterfield, 16801 Baxter Rd

4/15/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Creve Coeur

4/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., USA Mortgage, 12140 Woodcrest Executive Drive, Suite 150

Fenton

4/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Fellowship Gym, 1811 Smizer Station Rd

4/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

Florissant

4/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

4/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

4/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Sacred Heart Church of Florissant, 751 North Jefferson

4/14/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

4/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Kirkwood

4/2/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Kirkwood Community Center, 111 South Geyer

Saint Louis

4/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

4/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

4/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., The Magic House, 516 S Kirkwood Road

4/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2726 Oakville Elks Lane

4/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Columbia College, 4411 Woodson Rd

4/8/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Rooftop Church, 9217 Gravois Road

4/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., West Side Missionary Baptist Church, 2677 DUNN RD.

4/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., All Souls Catholic Church, 9550 Tennyson Ave.

4/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

4/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/13/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Lambert St Louis International Airport, 10701 Lambert International Blvd

4/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saint Louis Galleria, 1417 Saint Louis Galleria

4/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

4/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., City of Shrewsbury, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave

4/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

4/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

_______________

Saint Louis City

4/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites, 5650 Oakland Avenue

4/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Anheuser-Busch, 1200 Lynch Street

4/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/9/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Simon Recreation Center, 3639 Laclede Avenue

4/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/13/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

4/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

About blood donation

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit ?RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

