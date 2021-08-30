Red Cross and Sport Clips Haircuts partner to offer free haircut coupon to donors in September

ST. LOUIS– As fall approaches, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to help end the ongoing critical need for blood and kick off the season with a blood or platelet donation. The Red Cross needs donors of all blood types to give now and help ensure lifesaving transfusions are on the sidelines for those who rely on them.

While summer winds down, the Red Cross is concerned that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant and a potentially active hurricane season may further challenge the ability to collect and meet hospital demand. In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10% while hospital demand continues to outpace donations. This decline is believed to be due to multiple reasons, including the continued effects of the pandemic on blood drive cancellations and donor availability as well as back-to-school preparations for many families.

In addition, September is Sickle Cell Awareness month. Tanjila Bolden was diagnosed at 18 months with sickle cell disease. Both of her parents carried the sickle cell trait, but Tanjila was the only one in her family to have the full-blown disease, which occurs in about 1 out of every 365 African American births. Those with the disease have red blood cells that are crescent- (or sickle-) shaped. As travel through the blood vessels, the sickle cells clog blood vessels. The condition requires frequent blood transfusions.

After struggling through many hospital visits, the native of Houston earned her high school diploma while living in St. Louis, where she moved when she was 8 years old. Tanjila’s high school graduation gift was a trip back to Houston, where she ended up being admitted to the hospital and told she had to have an exchange transfusion – the complete replacement of all her blood. Doctors said that while the procedure could kill Tanjila, doing nothing would definitely kill her. She chose to go through with the procedure, which meant sitting with limited pain medicine for hours as a machine slowly removed all her blood and replaced it with fresh donor blood. The transfusion saved her life.

“People do not realize the power that is in blood—that the one bag of your blood you donate can save the lives of three people. I was wheeled into the room where the procedure took place—unable to walk and in a crisis. After the transfusion, I walked out of the room.”

Make a game plan to donate – patients are relying on the kindness of blood and platelet donors for their continued treatment.Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org , calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors who come to give throughout the month of September will receive a free haircut coupon by email from Sport Clips Haircuts.

Sport Clips Haircuts and Red Cross partnership helps

Having a stable blood and platelet supply is the best defense against a shortage. This September, donors can do good and look good when they give blood or platelets as part of the Red Cross and Sport Clips Tackle the Need. Give Blood. campaign.

Those who come to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 30, 2021, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

The Red Cross and Sport Clips encourage donors to use the hashtag #TackleTheNeed to share their new looks and invite others to give.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 1-15

IL

Bond

Greenville

9/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 1377, 2043 South 4th Street

Pocahontas

9/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Nicholas Church, 401 East State Street

_______________

Christian

Pana

9/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 619 Kitchell

_______________

Clay

Flora

9/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Flora First United Methodist Church, 103 E. 3rd Street

_______________

Clinton

Aviston

9/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Aviston Elementary School, 350 South Hull Street

Breese

9/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 575 North Main Street

Carlyle

9/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Carlyle Lake Visitors Center, 801 Lake Road

_______________

Coles

Charleston

9/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Home Church, 2350 East Madison

_______________

Crawford

Hutsonville

9/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hutsonville High School, 500 West Clover Street

_______________

Effingham

Effingham

9/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Dan Hecht Chevrolet-showroom, South Route 45

9/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave.

9/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

_______________

Fayette

Ramsey

9/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ramsey Christian Church, 206 South Jefferson

Shobonier

9/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Dutch Prairie Community, 983 N 1300th St

Vandalia

9/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Vandalia Moose Lodge, 328 South 3rd Street

_______________

Greene

Greenfield

9/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Greenfield, 1152 NE 575 Street

_______________

Jefferson

Belle Rive

9/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Belle Rive Missionary Baptist Church, 401 South Main Street

Dix

9/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dix Community Center, 217 North Main

Mount Vernon

9/2/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rolland Lewis Community Building, South 27th Street

9/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church, 1114 Fairfield Road

Waltonville

9/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Waltonville Grade School, 802 West Knob Street

_______________

Jersey

Jerseyville

9/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, 1009 N. State Street

_______________

Macoupin

Mount Olive

9/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mount Olive High School, 804 W. Main St.

Staunton

9/2/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Staunton High School, 801 N. Deneen

_______________

Madison

Alton

9/14/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., SIUE-Dental-Bldg 280 Center for Professional Advancement, 2800 College Ave

9/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Old Bakery Beer Company, 400 Landmarks Blvd

Bethalto

9/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bethalto Senior Citizens Center, 100 E Central St.

Collinsville

9/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 304 South Street

Edwardsville

9/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., LeClaire Christian Church, 1914 Esic Dr

Godfrey

9/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Alton Wood River Sportsmens Club, 3109 Godfrey Rd.

9/13/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd.

Granite City

9/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Council 1098, 4225 Old Alton Rd

Hamel

9/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Hamel Community Building, 10 Park Ave.

Highland

9/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mosaic Church - Highland, 1317 Pestalozzi St

_______________

Marion

Centralia

9/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Christ Our Rock Lutheran High School, 9545 Shattuc Road

9/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Moose Family Center, 1824 South Poplar

Salem

9/10/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Salem Township Hospital, 1201 Ricker Drive

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

9/12/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 400 Palmer Rd

Waterloo

9/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St Paul UCC-Waterloo, 1st and Main

_______________

Montgomery

Nokomis

9/7/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., St Louis Parish Center, East Union Street

Randolph

Chester

9/2/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester VFW Hall, 939 State Street

Red Bud

9/8/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southwestern Illinois College, 500 West South 4th

_______________

Richland

Noble

9/10/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Noble Lions Club Building, 112 West South Avenue

Olney

9/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW, 205 North Walnut

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

9/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Memorial Hospital Belleville, 4500 Memorial Drive

Caseyville

9/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Caseyville Public Library, 419 S 2nd St

Fairview Heights

9/1/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/2/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/3/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/5/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/7/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/8/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/9/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/10/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/12/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/13/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/14/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/15/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Millstadt

9/1/2021: 3 p.m. - 8 p.m., St James Catholic Parish & School, 412 W Washington Ave

_______________

Washington

Nashville

9/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Washington County Hospital-Nashville, 705 South Grand

MO

Crawford

Steelville

9/7/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 211 N. 1st St.

_______________

Franklin

Pacific

9/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Beginnings Lutheran Church, 791 New Beginnings Drive

Sullivan

Article continues after sponsor message

9/1/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Sullivan Elementary, 104 W Washington

9/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Eagles, 1000 Acid Mine Road

Washington

9/1/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/7/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/8/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/14/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/15/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

9/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Hope United Methodist Church, 3921 Jeffco Blvd

9/14/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., VFW Post 2593, 2301 Church Road

Festus

9/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Festus Public Library, 406 West Main Street

_______________

Lincoln

Moscow Mills

9/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Moscow Mills Lions Club, 30 Freise Industrial Drive

Silex

9/1/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Silex High School, 64 Highway UU

Troy

9/3/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 100 Thompson Drive

9/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Hall, 444 Hwy J

_______________

Montgomery

Montgomery City

9/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 318 Sturgeon

_______________

Saint Charles

Saint Charles

9/3/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., St Louis Ambush, Family Arena, 2002 S River Road

Saint Peters

9/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott St Peters, 4341 Veterans Memorial Pkwy

9/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

Wentzville

9/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness Wentzville, 7 Wentzville Center

_______________

Saint Francois

Farmington

9/11/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Farmington Civic Center, 2 Black Knight Drive

9/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church, 210 North A Street

_______________

Saint Louis

Bridgeton

9/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fee Fee Baptist Church, 11330 St Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

9/1/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/2/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/7/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/8/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/9/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chesterfield City Hall, 690 Chesterfield Pkwy West

9/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/14/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/15/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Bayer at The Doubletree By Hilton Chesterfield, 16625 Swingley Ridge Rd.

9/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Des Peres

9/3/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Paul Lutheran Church, 12345 Manchester

Ellisville

9/9/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ellisville Park Administration, 225 Kiefer Creek Rd

Eureka

9/8/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Central Baptist Church, 601 North Central

Fenton

9/1/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., RiverChase, 990 Horan Dr.

9/9/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

Florissant

9/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

9/2/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

9/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

9/9/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

9/15/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

Manchester

9/7/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Community Christian Church, 623 Meramec Station Rd.

Olivette

9/2/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Olivette Community Center, 1140 Dielman Rd

Saint Louis

9/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/3/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., National Museum of Transportation, 2933 Barrett Station Road

9/3/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Ave

9/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/10/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

9/10/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Maplewood Fire Department, 7601 Manchester Rd

9/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/13/2021: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m., Oakville Middle School, 5950 Telegraph Rd

9/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/14/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Drury Inn & Suites Brentwood, 8700 Eager Road

9/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Salem UMC in Ladue, 1200 South Lindbergh Blvd.

9/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Cliff Cave Library, 5430 Telegraph Rd

Wildwood

9/3/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., YMCA, 2641 Highway 109

9/9/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 17132 Manchester Rd

9/12/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Alban Roe Catholic Church, 2001 Shepard Road

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

9/1/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/2/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/4/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/6/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/7/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/7/2021: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North-South Link

9/8/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Shriners Hospitals For Children, 4400 Clayton Ave.

9/8/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/9/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/10/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Busch Student Center, 20 N Grand

9/11/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Gethsemane Lutheran Church, 3600 Hampton Avenue

9/14/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/14/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., One Financial Plaza, 501 N Broadway

9/15/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North-South Link

9/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Barnes-Jewish Hospital, One Barnes Hospital Plaza, North-South Link

9/15/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

_______________

Sainte Genevieve

Sainte Genevieve

9/9/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 600 Market Street

_______________

Warren

Wright City

9/3/2021: 2 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wil Heiliger Activity Building, 13410 Veterans Memorial Parkway

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet, and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity, and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and? additional precautions? – including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit? RedCrossBlood.org , call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age?in most states?(16 with parental consent?where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org , or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross .

More like this: