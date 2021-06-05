ROXANA – The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Riverbend invites the community to rally together as part of the movement to help save lives from cancer. Due to the pandemic, Relay For Life events look a little different, but the passion and commitment to fight cancer is unchanged. This year, we will be hosting a Survivor Car Parade through Roxana on Saturday, June 19th at 9:30 am, followed by a Light the Fight At Home Luminaria Ceremony that evening at dusk.

“We need to rally together in the fight against cancer and make a difference. We envision a future where we no longer live with the threat of cancer. Unfortunately, that future is at risk and there is a mission urgency since COVID-19 forced the postponement of fundraising activities this past year. We want you to help us give hope for the future to be cancer free. Fundraising through Relay For Life is more important than ever and we can’t allow progress to be put on hold because of the pandemic. Cancer won’t stop, and neither can we,” said Sheena Whitehead, Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society.

This year, we invite all area Survivors to join us for a Car Parade. The parade line-up will start at 9:00 am at Church of the Nazarene in Roxana, IL. Survivors will receive a goodie bag including a 2021 Survivor Medal as they line up. The parade will begin at 9:30 am and wind through Roxana, ending with the announcing of each Survivor's name and years of Survivorship in the Roxana Park circle drive in front of the Roxarena. We invite friends, family, and the community to line the parade route to cheer on our Survivors, the reason we Relay! If you cannot attend the parade, it will be livestreamed on the Relay For Life Riverbend Facebook page and on Riverbender.com.

The parade route will be: Exit Church of the Nazarene parking lot, turn right on Reller, turn left on Tennyson, turn left on N. Maple/S. 9th, turn left on Tydeman, turn left on Chaffer, turn right on Park Drive and continue through circle drive and exit park.

We do ask all Survivors to register for the event to ensure we have enough goodie bags. You can register online at www.relayforlife.org/riverbendil or by calling 1-800-227-2345.

Later that evening, we will be holding a Light the Fight At Home Luminaria ceremony. During this ceremony, we represent everyone touched by cancer with a Luminaria. Each light represents a life—a life taken by cancer, a survivor of cancer, or support for a person still fighting the disease. It's a powerful demonstration that gives people the opportunity to grieve but also offers comfort and hope. This year, we invite you to light your bags at home. The ceremony and reading of the names will be live-streamed at dusk on the Relay For Life Riverbend Facebook page. Luminaria can be purchased on our website www.relayforlife.org/riverbendil or by contacting Stephanie Palmer at 618-616-0290. Bags and glowsticks can be picked up at the Roxarena after the parade. If you cannot attend the parade, you can pick up bags and glowsticks at the Roxarena later that day from 12:00-4:00 pm.

For more than 35 years, participants and volunteers across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. Funds raised through Relay For Life help the American Cancer Society conduct breakthrough research, provide 24/7 support for cancer patients, and ensure everyone has access to lifesaving screenings.

There are many ways to get involved.

· Be part of the Relay For Life of Riverbend- Join an existing team or start a new team.

· Attend the parade and cheer on Survivors

· Purchase luminaria and watch the livestream

· Donate - If you can’t participate in this year’s Relay event, you can still help save lives by making a donation. Every dollar fuels the American Cancer Society’s fight against cancer.

This event is supported by many local businesses and organizations including: Presenting Sponsor-OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center; Platinum Sponsor-Marcone Appliance Parts; Gold Sponsors-Argosy Casino Alton, Karen Wilson State Farm, Tiger Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, and Electrical Services, and West Star Aviation.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, Relay For Life continues to be more than just an event - it’s a movement, a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer.

To learn more about Relay For Life, visit www.relayforlife.org/riverbendil or find us on Facebook at Relay For Life Riverbend. You can also contact Sheena Whitehead at sheena.whitehead@cancer.org or 618-288-7112.

