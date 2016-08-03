SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is appealing to Illinois State Park visitors to help park staff keep our parks clean and protect their unique natural features. Illinois State Parks receive millions of visits each year, and those visitors can tax the natural resources found within our parks and stretch park staff to the limit. Park visitors carrying water bottles, drink cups, food or other items should pack out those items when leaving the park as trash barrels are generally not available on trails. Diapers and other waste should be disposed of properly.

“Our Illinois State Parks are economic drivers for the communities they serve,” said IDNR Director Wayne Rosenthal. “Please help us maintain them for future generations by removing your trash, staying on trails and not defacing natural features.”

A video highlighting trash and crowding issues at Starved Rock State Park can be found on the IDNR YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bU8PmE0SnF8&spfreload=10

Illinois Conservation Police will strictly enforce the following safety rules:

Possession of alcohol on trails

Entering restricted areas

Hiking off trails

Climbing rock walls and cliffs

Swimming (where prohibited)

Defacing natural features with paint or etchings

Littering

Being on trails after dark

Before you go, check park and river conditions here: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/closures/Pages/default.aspx

Park updates and unexpected closures will be announced on the IDNR Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Illinois-Department-of-Natural-Resources-101691346567146/

For more information about Illinois State Parks in your area, visit: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/parks/Pages/default.aspx.

If you are interested in helping protect Illinois State Parks, park volunteers from Starved Rock State Park have established the My Illinois Park Facebook page:https://www.facebook.com/myillinoispark/?pnref=story.unseen-section

