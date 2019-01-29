ALTON – While often overshadowed by other local food pantries such as the Crisis Food Center and Community Hope Center, both of which do provide for many families across the Riverbend, the Riverbend Food Pantry is currently running low on supplies.

Pantry Director Nancy Hultz said the Riverbend Food Pantry serves between 650-800 people across the area with its weekly food packages. She said demand has increased over the course of the last six weeks as Senior Services Plus (SSP) stopped distribution of senior boxes and the recent federal government shutdown put more people out of their paychecks. These sudden crises have sent around 80 more people to the already-small pantry, causing supplies from the St. Louis Food Bank, which distributes food to pantries across the area, to not be enough to cover the needs of the people relying on that weekly food box. To make matters worse, a refrigerator the pantry was using recently broke.

To cope with this decrease in supply, but an increase in demand, Hultz said the all-volunteer pantry is relying on the kindness of the community.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It's too cold for us to ask for donations outside of places like grocery stores,” she said. “So, we're placing donation tubs around the area for people to donate food.”

On Sunday, many places were closed in Alton. Hultz said the first of these community bins was placed at It's Raining Zen within the Mineral Springs Mall. Others have targeted destinations around local coffee shops and grocery stores as well as some well-known watering holes in the city.

“We want people to donate any non-perishable items we can put in a bag for people, that won't spoil if we don't come to empty it in a day or two,” Hultz said. “Anything like canned food or rice or peanut butter works.”

These food packages are provided every Friday from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. from the pantry's location in the basement of Open Door Fellowship Church located on Milnor Street in Alton. Riverbend Food Pantry is the only local pantry allowing weekly pickups. The others do once or twice a month. Anyone in need of food is welcome to go to the pantry on Fridays and fill out the application.

Outside of the bins soon to be located around the area, Hultz said cash donations are also accepted. The pantry can be reached via its Facebook page or by contacting Hultz at her personal cellphone number, (618) 671-0237. She said the pantry can also be made available for people in emergency situations like house fires. Outside of the pantry, the space also offers clothing and toys for free for anyone in need.

More like this: