ST. LOUIS – Schnucks Markets, Inc. is rallying community support with its "Hydrate Our Heroes" Beverage Drive, an initiative to provide essential hydration supplies to local first responders.

The drive, which runs from July 10-16, 2024, will take place at all 114 Schnucks locations across the Midwest.

"Starting today and continuing through Tuesday, July 16, 2024, all 114 Schnucks stores across the Midwest will host a 'Hydrate Our Heroes' beverage drive to support local firefighters, law enforcement, and first responders," said Paul Simon, a spokesperson for Schnucks. "Those wishing to donate should look for a donation bin at the front of each store."

The drive focuses on collecting sports drinks, energy drinks, bottled water, and sparkling waters, which are the most requested items by first responders.

Schnucks expressed gratitude for the public's cooperation and support, emphasizing the importance of the community’s involvement in making the event a success.

The company has a history of organizing such drives, aiming to assist those who serve and protect the community.

