Helois Mitchell Foster II
May 21, 2018 4:40 PM
Listen to the story
Name: Helois Mitchell Foster II
Parents: Helois Foster and Melissa Graham of Alton
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Birth Weight: 7 lbs 15 oz
Birth Length: 20 inches
Article continues after sponsor message
Date: May 14, 2018
Time: 7:25 a.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Siblings: Jason Martin (13), Jazmyn Graham (15), Essense Foster (15)
Grandparents: Delois Foster - Pearson, Reggie Pearson, Marianne Weiland, Jack and Julie Graham
More like this:
Nov 20, 2023 - Durbin, Graham Announce Subpoenas To Big Tech CEOs To Testify About Their Failure To Protect Children Online