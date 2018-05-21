Name: Helois Mitchell Foster II

Parents: Helois Foster and Melissa Graham of Alton

Birth Weight: 7 lbs 15 oz

Birth Length: 20 inches

Date: May 14, 2018

Time: 7:25 a.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Jason Martin (13), Jazmyn Graham (15), Essense Foster (15)

Grandparents: Delois Foster - Pearson, Reggie Pearson, Marianne Weiland, Jack and Julie Graham

