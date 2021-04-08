Helmkamp Construction Co. has hired Kyle Runge for the newly created Controller position and eventual head of the company’s accounting department.

Runge has over a decade of experience in the finance world, spending the past six years leading the finance team in a SAAS organization. He was most recently VP of Finance at Facilisgroup, where he successfully navigated the IPO of its parent company. As part of the leadership team at Facilisgroup, he led the rapid scaling of the organization that included doubling the employee size the past year while setting the foundation to triple revenues in coming years.

When asked about his new role at Helmkamp Construction Co., he said, “I am excited. They are an organization heavily integrated in the construction and improvement of my local community. I’m looking forward to new challenges by joining the construction industry and contributing to the strong legacy Helmkamp has established so far.”

Runge will be working in tandem with Helmkamp’s Vice President and CFO, Gary Bradstreet, over the next several months as Bradstreet prepares to retire.

