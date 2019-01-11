ALTON - General contractor, Helmkamp Construction Company of East Alton recently presented a check in the amount of $8,000 to Senior Services Plus, Inc. for their Meals on Wheels program.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jonathan Becker, CEO of SSP said, “the generosity of Mr.Johnes and the Helmkamp organization is truly overwhelming and will support over 600 seniors in need this year. We greatly appreciate their support for our most vulnerable seniors”.

SSP is the largest provider in Southern Illinois for the “Meals on Wheels” program. Over the past 10 years SSP has delivered over 1,000,000 meals to over 6,000 homebound seniors.

Senior Services Plus, Inc. is a non-profit United Way agency established to help enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services that encourage independent living and provide opportunities and resources to individuals as they age. SSP offers a wide variety of affordable services to all ages from fitness and travel to Meals on Wheels and homecare. The organization serves residents of Madison and St. Clair counties in Illinois. To find out more about the organization and the Meals on Wheels program please visit www.seniorservicesplus.org or call 618.465.3298.

More like this:

Related Video: