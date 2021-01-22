EAST ALTON - Helmkamp Construction Co. has added an assistant project manager to its project management team. Logan Mitchell, a construction management graduate from Bellevue University, says he “look(s) forward to working with one of the industry’s finest.”

When asked why he chose to accept the position at Helmkamp, Mitchell went on to say “Helmkamp has been in business for over 80 years and has been a part of so many different specialties in the construction field. In my eyes, any company that has been around that long has proven their professionalism and trustworthiness to get the job done and done right. I am humbled and excited to now be a part of it.”

Helmkamp Construction Co. provides pre-construction and construction services to the professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. Mitchell will be working closely with the Building team, specifically in the higher education segment to start.

About Helmkamp

Since 1938, Helmkamp Construction Co. has built relationships based on quality, integrity, and safety leadership. Helmkamp is the builder of choice for the repeat, professional buyer of construction in Industrial, Building, and Life Science markets. Helmkamp self-performs excavations, concrete foundations and slabs, structural steel, rough and finish carpentry, labs, millwright equipment installations, and laser alignment/precision leveling. Helmkamp Construction Co. serves clients in the St. Louis metro area but has also performed work for customers in 25 states to date. To learn more, visit www.helmkamp.com.

