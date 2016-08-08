BETHALTO - With clouds blocking the summer sun and temperatures just tipping over the 70-degree mark at 8 a.m. Monday morning, the official start of the football season for the Civic Memorial High School Eagles could not have come at a better time or day for the squad.

Mike Parmentier took the reigns as head coach for the Eagles after serving as an assistant coach for the program. This shift in leadership could not be any more natural for the coach and his staff.

“We’re just going to keep working hard on both sides of the ball, special teams and really lead on our seniors who were there last year and a big part of our success.” Parmentier said. “Hopefully, we will be off to a good start.”

The Eagles have been attending regular work out sessions and camps throughout the summer and now that practice can begin with helmets and pads, the real hard work can begin.

The team previously went 7-3 under the leadership of Justin Winslow, who left the position of head coach after the season’s conclusion. Parmentier coached for nine years in Staunton and went 53-41 for his career with the Bulldogs.

Luckily for the Eagles, a lot of key players from the 2015 season will be headed back onto field in the next few weeks to help keep the team’s momentum going.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We’ve got the Deckard’s [Andrew, Brandon, Curtis] and they’re tremendous players. Corey Price, Nick Newell, Zach Williams, David Lane are all tremendous ball players. Cody Reynolds is going to start at center for us. We’ll have four linemen back to lean on early.”

The Deckard's will anchor the defensive line while Corey Price leads at quarterback. Zach Williams will serve as leader in the backfield.

In just a few short weeks, the Eagles be throwing on their pads and cleats, strapping down their helmets and charging onto Hauser Field to kick off the 2016 football season in their first home game against Marquette Catholic High School at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. In last year’s season kickoff game against the Explorers, the Eagles took home the victory with a score of 50-21.

“Having Marquette as a tough opponent right off the bat, so we have to be ready to go,” Parmentier said.

VIEW PHOTO GALLERY:

More like this: