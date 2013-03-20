Hello! Join Our ALA Alphabet Team, on Saturday, May 4, 10 AM, Glazebrook Park, Godfrey, IL, Near the Concession Stand!
No Fee; Plenty of Parking!
May 4 is Asthma Awareness Day!
Plus! It's Our 13th year; We are on "M!"
"M" is for Making a Difference, One Child at a Time!
We are on a Mission for the RiverBender Kids!
Walk with Us! And, join the Fun; Picnic Lunch!
Learn more about our Asthma Awareness Campaign on Saturday, May 4!
or
Just Make a Toll Free Call to: 800-788-5864; Ask for Lori, Sara or Rachel for Info.!
Or, Call to learn How- To Donate to my Team via Credit Card!
Head's Up, for Head Start!
Hope to see you on May 4!
Jaris, ALA Children's Ambassador, jaris@piasanet.com
