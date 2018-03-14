EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks and Rec Department invites all seniors (55 and older) to join us for Coffee and a Movie at the Wildey Theatre on Wednesday, April 11.

The Edwardsville Parks and Rec Department said: "We will be showing “Hello Dolly” (1969) starring Barbra Streisand and Walter Matthau. This movie is a comedy and drama. Mini pastries & coffee will be catered by 222 Artisan Bakery starting at 9:30 a.m. Reservations can be made by calling the Parks Office and then mailing payment. The cost is $5 in advance and $7 at the door."

The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the movie will begin at 10 a.m. Each person will get one pastry, popcorn, coffee, and soda. The registration deadline is April 4th.

Call the Edwardsville Parks and Rec Office today to reserve your seat or request additional information, 618-692-7538. Checks can be made payable to Edwardsville Parks Department, 118 Hillsboro Ave. Edwardsville, IL 62025. Please write “ESCAPE” on the envelope.

