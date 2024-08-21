ALTON – The Alton Police Department responded to an apparent attack in the 2300 block of East Broadway Wednesday night.

First responders arrived at the scene and located the victim, whose injuries necessitated urgent medical attention.

An Arch Medical Helicopter was requested and subsequently landed in the Fast Eddies Bon Air parking lot. The victim was then flown to a hospital in St. Louis for further treatment.

Additionally, Fred's Towing was observed removing a vehicle from the scene, though further details about its involvement were not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further information was released by the Alton Police Department at this time.

