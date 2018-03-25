Helicopter drops 10,000 eggs for kids at Metro Community Church lawn on Sunday
March 25, 2018 9:00 PM March 8, 2022 4:55 PM
EDWARDSVILLE – Metro Community Church lawn held a dramatic Easter egg hunt on Sunday in Edwardsville.
A pair of helicopters delivered 10,000 Easter eggs for a large number of young kids in attendance with parents. There were also food trucks available for those who attended.
Youngsters were paired into different groups so the egg collection was done in order.