SPRINGFIELD — Helen Hawkins has devoted her life to the Madison County area in many capacities, and now has been selected for a meaningful honor - the Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame.

Each year, the Illinois Department of Aging recognizes a few select seniors for their outstanding dedication and service to the community by inducting them into the Senior Illinoisans Hall of Fame. This year, thanks to a nomination submitted by State Senator Bill Haine (D-Alton), longtime Madison County resident Helen Hawkins will be one of the inductees.

“Helen Hawkins has always been an outstanding citizen and consistently goes above and beyond the call of duty,” Haine said. “While she has been committed to our area for several decades, her work serving the communities in the American Bottoms during the chronic flooding has been especially exemplary and we will forever be thankful for her service.”

Hawkins has served the Madison County area for four decades in a variety of roles, including township clerk, the Metro East Sanitary and Levy District and currently as a member of the Madison County Board.

Madison County Chairman Kurt Prenzler had this to say about Hawkins: “Helen’s passion is helping her community. She’s worked hard for the people in Nameoki Township and cares about them and their livelihood.

“Although she has received wide recognition for her work on drainage issues within the levees in the American Bottoms and serves as a Madison County Board member and Nameoki Township Clerk and as, Helen is receiving the award for the many other things she does for her community to including gathering valentines for the troops to organizing fundraisers to quilting with seniors. Helen is very deserving of this award and I congratulate her on this achievement.”

Among Hawkins’ most notable achievements was opposing the profit-seeking, irresponsible developers who placed lives and properties at risk with ill-advised developments in the American Bottoms area.

Hawkins will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at an awards ceremony at 9 a.m. Feb. 7 in the county board room at the Madison County Administrative Building, 157 N. Main Street, Edwardsville.

