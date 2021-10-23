



EDWARDSVILLE - CBC quarterback Patrick Heitert threw a pair of long touchdown passes, while running back Dylan Van scored twice, while Edwardsville quarterback Jake Curry threw for a pair of touchdowns and senior running back Isaiah Johnson ran for another as the Cadets defeated the Tigers 48-21 in the regular-season finale for both team Friday night at Tiger Stadium.

It was Edwardsville's Senior Night, where the senior players and their families were honored and recognized in the annual pregame ceremonies, along with the cheerleaders, dance team members, and marching band members.

Heitert threw for touchdown passes of 49 yards and 95 yards to Jeremiah McClellan, with Van running in from two and four yards out for CBC as the Cadets built a 24-7 halftime lead. Jeremiyah Love ran in from 11 yards out for another CBC touchdown and kicker Joshua Kacich kicked field goals of 24 and 22 yards for the Cadets.

Curry throw a spectacular 63-yard touchdown pass to Iose Epenesa, who made a great catch and run for the score, and also threw 13 yards to Jordan Bush for another touchdown. Johnson ran in from three yards out late in the game for the final score of the contest.

The Tigers finish the regular season 5-4, while the Cadets end up 8-1.

Full story to follow

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

