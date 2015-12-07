Heights Finance opens Alton location
PEORIA - Heights Finance Corporation, a consumer loan company, has opened an Alton-based branch with Manager Sheri Saathoff. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the branch located in Alton at 228 Regional Drive at 11:30 am CST.
Sheri joined Heights Finance in 1998 and has managed the Hillsboro, IL branch for the past nine years.
“I am eager and looking forward to providing 5 Star Service to Alton and surrounding communities,” states Saathoff.
Heights Finance Corporation offers a full array of consumer loans, credit and non-credit insurance products and services; including direct personal loans and sales finance dealer contracts, all repayable in monthly installments. The company strives to build a high-quality financial services organization respected by its constituencies and characterized by values grounded in integrity and fairness.
For more information about Heights Finance Corporation, please visit www.heightsfinance.com/.
