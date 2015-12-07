PEORIA - Heights Finance Corporation, a consumer loan company, has opened an Alton-based branch with Manager Sheri Saathoff. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at the branch located in Alton at 228 Regional Drive at 11:30 am CST.

Sheri joined Heights Finance in 1998 and has managed the Hillsboro, IL branch for the past nine years.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am eager and looking forward to providing 5 Star Service to Alton and surrounding communities,” states Saathoff.

Heights Finance Corporation offers a full array of consumer loans, credit and non-credit insurance products and services; including direct personal loans and sales finance dealer contracts, all repayable in monthly installments. The company strives to build a high-quality financial services organization respected by its constituencies and characterized by values grounded in integrity and fairness.

For more information about Heights Finance Corporation, please visit www.heightsfinance.com/.

More like this: