ALTON — The remnants of Hurricane Beryl have significantly impacted area weather early this week, with showers and thunderstorms persisting over Monday, July 8 and Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

St. Louis Meteorologist Molly Gerhardt said flood warnings have been issued for parts of the St. Louis region.

"There is a chance again for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday," Gerhardt said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) meteorologist also noted that temperatures will gradually warm to the upper 80s to low 90s by the weekend.

"It doesn't take much more water on the roads to cause problems," Gerhardt said. "Don't try to drive through flooded roads and be safe."

Residents are advised to stay informed about weather updates and exercise caution, particularly in areas prone to flooding.

The weather should clear by the end of this week into next week.

