ST. LOUIS - An excessive heat warning has been issued Tuesday for the region, with no relief soon in view.

Deadly levels of heat are forecast with the most oppressive conditions occurring Wednesday through Saturday when highs will range from 95 to 105 degrees, and afternoon/early evening heat index values will be from 100-113. The St. Louis Metro region will experience the most dangerous heat levels throughout the area.

The excessive heat warning has been extended westward to include central Missouri beginning today and lasting until Saturday evening.

The National Weather Service said heat is one of the leading causes of weather-related fatalities each year. Heat waves have the potential to cover a large area, exposing a high number of people to a hazardous combination of heat and humidity, which can be very taxing on the body.

As it heats up outside Madison County Emergency Management Agency Director Todd Fulton wants to remind residents to stay cool.

Fulton said people die from extreme heat and with temperatures this week in the high 90s and the heat index expected in the 100s the public needs to take precaution.

“Heat related deaths and illnesses and preventable,” Fulton said. “People need to be aware of who is at the greatest risk and what can be done to prevent it.”

He said cooling centers are available for residents throughout the county.

“We encourage anyone without air-conditioning to seek shelter in a cool place at a public building or to stay with family or neighbors,” he said.

Cooling centers offer air-conditioned relief during periods of extreme here or when an Excessive Heat Advisory or Warning is issued by the National Weather Service.

Fulton encourages the residents to check on their senior relatives, friends and neighbors, and others whose health may be affected by extreme heat, to see if they are safe during the high temperature days. Churches and other organized groups are also encouraged to check-in on the well-being of their members.

Fulton also encourages people to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water.

For energy saving ideas during the summer months, go to https://energy.gov/energysaver/spring-and-summer-energy-saving-tip

The EMA issued a list of cooling sites in Madison County:

Village of Glen Carbon

Glen Carbon Police Department – Community Room

149 N. Main

Glen Carbon, IL

8:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Glen Carbon Centennial Library

198 S. Main

Glen Carbon, IL

Monday — Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday — Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City of Highland

Weinheimer Community Center

1100 Main St, Highland, IL

Open daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Village of East Alton

Keasler Recreation Complex

615 Third Street

East Alton, Illinois

Open daily 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Alton Ice Arena

631 Lewis & Clark Blvd.

East Alton

10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Village of Bethalto

213 North Prairie

Bethalto, IL 62010

9 a.m.to 5 p.m.

*Open to Village residents only

Madison County

Administration Building

157 N. Main Street

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Monday — Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Village of Godfrey

Godfrey Village Hall

6810 Godfrey Road

Godfrey

Monday — Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

