ST. LOUIS - There will be no break in the hot and humid weather through this weekend.

The National Weather Service extended the heat advisory for the region until 7 p.m. Central Standard Time, Friday, August 27. Prep football begins Friday night throughout the region. The top heat index will rise between 100 to 110 degrees on Thursday.

The projected heat index will make it difficult for those playing on the gridiron Friday night.

Thursday night the prediction is for the humidity to continue with lows in the 70s.

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," the NWS said. "The effects of the high heat are cumulative. This is a four-day event, meaning that heat index values up to 105 degrees are expected each afternoon.

"Warm nighttime temperatures will allow little recovery for those who are sensitive to heat. Heat-related illnesses will become more likely each day of the event."

The low for Friday night is predicted at 74 degrees. Saturday is predicted to have a high of 94 degrees and Sunday a high of 92. Monday, there should be a break, with temperatures predicted to only go to 87 degrees as a high.

