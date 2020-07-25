EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Coroner's Office issued a heat warning reminder from noon Saturday to 7 p.m. Central Standard Time Sunday in the region. The coroner's office also reminded pet owners to bring the furry friends inside over the weekend out of the excessive heat and humidity.

These are the heat-related tips from the Coroner's Office:

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

- WHAT...Heat index values up to 105 expected.
- WHERE...Portions of central and east central Missouri and
southwest Illinois.
- WHEN...From noon Saturday to 7 PM CDT Sunday.
- IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will gradually climb through the weekend. Sunday will be the hottest day, when heat index values around 105 are expected in some areas.

More like this:

Aug 23, 2023 - Jersey County Offers Help With Excessive Heat Contacts, Phone Information

4 days ago - Carlinville Police Provide Contact Information To Assist In Heinz Funeral Home Probe

4 days ago - Sangamon County Coroner Allmon Launches Investigation Into Funeral Home

Aug 22, 2023 - It's Hot, Hot, Hot: Caution Outside Urged As Excessive Heat Warning In Place For Region

Jul 7, 2023 - Hot in Here…Illinois Heat Safety Tips

 