Godfrey, Ill. – New in 2011, whether you’re a single or part of a couple, you can learn to heat up the dance floor with Corporate and Community Learning’s ballroom dance courses.



Starting in January, Ballroom Dancing: Level 1, Ballroom Dancing: Level 2, Swing and Latin courses will run from Jan. 22-May 21 in the music building atrium on Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus. The same courses will also be offered at Leclaire Elementary School in Edwardsville from Jan. 23-April 10.



Instructor Bill Trent of Moon Light Dancing Studio is from Fairview Heights, but teaches at several studios in the Metro East. He has been dancing most of his life, a habit he picked up from his parents, who both danced as a hobby. Trent received his formal training through Arthur Murray Dance Studio and has been teaching professionally since 1969. He has worked at Arthur Murray as well as Fred Astaire Dance Studio and Scott International Studio. To keep up with his education, he continues to attend various dance seminars.



Most people taking the classes are interested in basic social ballroom dancing, although Trent also has a background in competition dancing. Participants do not need to bring their own supplies, although good shoes with vinyl or leather bottoms are helpful, he said.



“Each session lasts six weeks,” Trent said. “I can teach anywhere from basic beginners who’ve never had a dance step in their life all the way up to making them look like ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”

“These classes are designed for everyday people who want to become more comfortable on the dance floor,” said CCL Coordinator Katie Sledge. “Bill is a wonderful instructor who works with each individual or couple at their own pace.”



Trent joined the teaching staff of CCL at Lewis and Clark Community College in the wake of the passing of previous instructor Pauline Cavalie, and has worked to keep the program going since.



“We are very sad about Pauline's passing and will miss her dearly. But, in her honor we decided to keep the ballroom dance program going at the college,” Sledge said. “It is very beneficial to members of our community.”



Trent, who had never met Cavalie face to face but knew of her work, stepped in and took over classes.



“We were competitors. She kept me on my toes, knowing she was out there,” he said. “Stepping into her shoes was a little bit challenging because I didn’t know what to expect from the students that had taken lessons from her in the past, but once I got to meet the students and found out what she had taught them and what I teach, the rapport got better quickly because Pauline and I were pretty much on the same sheet when it comes to teaching.”



The cost for each course is $38 per person. For more information contact Katie Sledge at (618) 468-5750, or to sign up for a class, contact the Enrollment Center at (618) 468-7000.

