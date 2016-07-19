



ST. LOUIS – The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a heat advisory through Friday with heat index values expected each day from 100 to 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service said there is a large area of high pressure over the center of the nation and with it will bring dangerous heat to the St. Louis region.

A combination of temperatures well into the 90’s and high humidity will bring heat indices above 100 degrees most of the week.

The National Weather Service recommends the following heat safety tips:

Try to limit outdoor activities to the morning or evening, avoiding the hottest time of day.

If you must be outdoors, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing, and drink plenty of water.

Ensure the elderly, chronically ill, and the very young have access to air conditioning.

Never leave young children or pets in a vehicle; even a short time could be deadly.

Keep pets inside for the warmest portions of the day during this time period.

