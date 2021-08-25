ALTON - A heat advisory is in place through Thursday for the region with a heat index above 100 degrees forecasted.

A heat index of 102-110 is predicted for Thursday with a high of 97 degrees. Friday, a 100-105 heat index is predicted with a high of 95 degrees for the opening night of high school football around the region. Saturday, a high of 84 is predicted with sunny skies and some storms are possible Sunday with a high of 93 degrees. Highs of 90 are predicted on Monday and Tuesday and 89 on Wednesday of next week. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week, highs of 86 are projected.

The Roxana at Marquette Catholic girls tennis match on Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park Tennis Courts is off because of the heat, said Explorers' assistant coach Kathy Claywell.

The season-opening varsity soccer game for Jersey Community High School against Breese Mater Dei Catholic High school was also canceled due to the heat.

Tips for those working out in the heat are to drink plenty of water, don't exercise as hard when hot, and if you must be outdoors, do those tasks in the early morning. Avoid exercising during the hottest times of the day. Watch for signs of heat exhaustion, such as nausea, dizziness, cramps, and headache.

