Deb Pohlman, right, and her daughter Kaci Booher staffed Alton Memorial Hospital Heart & Vascular Center's table at the 17th annual AMHHeart-Stroke Fair held Feb. 7. More than 300 people attended the fair, which included health screenings, lunch and two speakers -- Dr. Joseph Moore of St. Louis Cardiology Consultants and Dr. Laura Heitsch, an emergency physician with Washington University School of Medicine -- all free of charge. Deb works in the Cardiac Cath recovery unit and her daughter is a student at Chamberlain College of Nursing. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip