ALTON, Ill. (May 20, 2014) - A beautification grant awarded to The Nature Institute (TNI), located in Godfrey, Ill, will be used to complete the improvement to the north entrance of Gordon Moore Park in Alton, Ill. The Alton Community Service League gave $500 last month to assist in the project that will attract visitors to Heartland Prairie, which is managed by TNI.

The Alton Community Service League received 29 grant applications this year. In total, the group was able to give $11,000 to various, local beautification projects. Please see the attached release and photos for details. For further questions, please contact Amy Curry at (618) 466-9930 or acurry@thenatureinstitute.org.



###

