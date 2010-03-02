(Alton, IL - March 2, 2010) - Heart attack symptoms for women are very different than they are for men. Sometimes you're not even sure what to expect.

Every month, the Red Hot Mamas meet at Alton Memorial Hospital to learn how to become proactive participants in their own health care. Erin Dunn, a certified physician assistant at Alton Internal Medicine, will present a session about heart disease in women during the menopausal transition. “Protecting Your Ticker: Women and Heart Disease” will start at 7 p.m. Monday, March 8, in the AMH cafeteria meeting rooms. Call 1-800-392-0936 to register for this free program.

Coronary heart disease, which causes heart attack, is the single leading cause of death for American women. Many women believe that cancer is more of a threat, but they're wrong. Nearly twice as many women in the United States die of heart disease, stroke and other cardiovascular diseases as from all forms of cancer.

Find out how menopause affects your heart and vascular system and learn if taking estrogen, progesterone or birth control pills can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The Red Hot Mamas meet the second Monday of every month to take part in a menopause management education program aimed at providing medical information and peer support to women, men and family members dealing with the physical and psychological impact of menopause.

