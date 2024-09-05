GODFREY - Amid reports of heart attacks at local pickleball courts, the Godfrey Village Board on Tuesday weighed the possibility of installing an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) device near the village’s own pickleball courts at Glazebrook Park.

Trustee Craig Lombardi noted there have been a few heart attacks reported at pickleball courts around the Riverbend, including in Wood River, East Alton, and Godfrey. Citing a suggestion from residents, Lombardi said having an AED on site would be a logical way for the village to prepare for such an incident.

“An AED machine I know costs a little bit, but it was suggested to me that we probably have something up there,” Lombardi said. “It is an older sport, a lot of younger kids are playing it, but … the chances of this happening more and more [are] just realistic to me.”

Article continues after sponsor message

While Trustee Rick Lauschke raised concerns about training and liability, Parks & Recreation Director Chris Logan said the devices are easy to use with step-by-step instructions.

Logan also said that while there’s no guarantee the AED won’t be vandalized or stolen, there are preventative measures that can be taken, such as housing the device in a glass box with an alarm that would sound if opened or broken. In either case, village staff would be notified so additional personnel can respond accordingly.

The topic was merely for discussion at Tuesday’s meeting, so no official action has been taken yet, but trustees are likely to vote on a related agenda item at a future meeting.

A full recording of the Sept. 3, 2024 Village Board meeting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: