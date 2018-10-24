ALTON – A free luncheon and presentation designed specifically for employers and health insurance professionals, is scheduled for Wednesday, November 14 , from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Perpetual Help Center Conference Room, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way. A healthy luncheon will be available at 11:30 a.m., with the presentation starting promptly at 11:45 a.m.

Christopher Manson, Vice President of Government Relations, OSF HealthCare, will share the latest legislative and political updates from Washington, D.C., and Springfield. He will focus on what to expect in the coming year and how you can get involved in the legislative process.

Please register your attendance online by November 9 at osfsaintanthonys.org. For your convenience, Valet Parking is available at the entrance to the adjacent Medical Office Building.

For additional information, please call Felecia Huebener, Physician Liaison at (618) 463-5345, or send an email to: Felecia.J.Huebener@osfhealthcare.org.

