ALTON - OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center is offering training that employers could find helpful as workplace dynamics remain fluid due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is designed to help prepare small, medium and large employers and social service agencies to be more responsive to employees experiencing increased stress in all aspects of their lives, which in turn, can impact their job performance.

A study by Indeed, one of the largest online websites for employers and job seekers, found alarmingly high levels of employee burnout. More than half (52%) of respondents are feeling burned out, and more than two-thirds (67%) believe burnout has worsened throughout the pandemic.

Behavioral Health Manager Dominique Dietz, a licensed clinical social worker at OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center, will present the program after lunch is provided.

“More employees are returning to the workplace while schools and day cares open back up. Employees are faced with the difficulties of getting used to a new routine, which can cause added stress,” Dietz said. “It is important for employers to acknowledge the change that’s occurring in their employees’ personal lives. Supervisors can support their staff by having open conversations, being transparent and flexible.”

Dietz will discuss how to identify individual stress levels and driving behaviors. She will also offer stress management techniques and best practices for improving anxiety and stress in the workplace.

What: Promoting Mental Health Awareness in the Workplace

When: Thursday, September 2, 2021

Where: Perpetual Help Center Conference Room (first floor), OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, 1 Saint Anthony’s Way, Alton

Time: Noon – 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

This program represents a return to in-person educational training to make sure employers are prepared to meet the needs of a changing workforce.

OSF Saint Anthony’s President Jerry Rumph says, “We will adhere to all CDC recommendations, but feedback from business leaders is that they are ready for the kind of in-person interactions, learning and networking that can’t be fully replicated on a Zoom session. We have always served as a community resource to keep our employers up to date with the latest, best practices to promote health and wellness in the workplace as well as in the community.”

Healthy Workplace events are offered at no cost but registration is required.

You can register online here or email/call/text Trudy Bodenbach

(618) 946.9131.

*Registration deadline: August 24, 2021

The OSF HealthCare “Healthy Workplace” initiative is designed to educate communities we serve about issues that can improve the vitality and wellness of residents. The on-going effort is also designed to engage partners in possible solutions to challenges facing communities striving for better health and improved quality of life.

