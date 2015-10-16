On Wednesday, October 21st, the Older Adults Health Council and Senior Services Plus will be hosting its health fair, the “Heathy Harvest Fall Festival”. The fair will be located at 2603 North Rodgers in Alton, Illinois.

The public is invited to attend from 8:30am-12:00pm to learn about a variety of resources from over 50 local vendors. Information will be available to be collected, as well as giveaways and the opportunity to participate in door prize drawings.

Free health screenings will also be offered throughout the day. Walgreen’s Pharmacy will also be on site offering influenza vaccinations during the health fair and accepts most insurances including Medicare. An option is also available to purchase the vaccination for $25.99 per person.

The health fair provides an opportunity to discover new information available in the community, including but not limited to: Assisted & supportive living, chiropractic care, community service organizations, hearing specialists, home health care, hospice and palliative care, independent living, massage therapy, Medicare specialists, mental health & wellness, and skilled nursing.

Article continues after sponsor message

Entertainment for the event is being sponsored by Harmony Health Plans, a division of WellCare. Indianapolis entertainer Ginny Spillman will be performing as both Patsy Cline and Tammy Wynette from 11:45am until 12:45pm.

Senior Services Plus’ School House Grill will be open during the event, serving breakfast and lunch from 7am-1pm. A bake sale will also be held in the School House Grill to benefit the Southwestern Illinois Division of the United Way.

For additional information, please contact Senior Services Plus at 618-465-3298 extension 100 or visit the agency’s website,www.seniorservicesplus.org.

More like this: