SPRINGFIELD– The Illinois State Fair along with Governor JB Pritzker, announced that eleven healthcare workers from around the state will serve as the Grand Marshals for the 2021 Twilight Parade.

“Since early last year, our brave healthcare heroes have kept Illinois communities safe as the COVID-19 pandemic changed the lives of residents in every corner of the state,” said Governor JB Pritzker.“Their ceaseless dedication to providing the best possible care for their neighbors saved lives. I look forward to honoring their sacrifices during this year’s Twilight Parade and I urge all Illinois residents to show their appreciation by receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.”

“We are proud to have our frontline healthcare workers and spiritual leaders take center stage to kick off the 2021 Illinois State Fair,” said Jerry Costello II, Illinois Department of Agriculture Director. “It is their hard work and dedication that have seen us through this past year and half, and now allows us to welcome folks back to the Illinois State Fair.”

The Grand Marshals represent all regions of the state and are as follows:

Carson Andrew, PA- Oregon, IL

Stephanie Soliz BSN, RN- Hampton, IL

Pastor T. Ray McJunkins- Springfield, IL

Latisha Stennis, A BH NP- East St. Louis, IL

Article continues after sponsor message

Woody Thorne- Makanda, IL

Dr. Brent Reifsteck- Tolono, IL

Dr. Dan Garganera- Lockport, IL

Dr. Daryl Wilson- Naperville, IL

Gaudalupe Rodriguez- Park City, IL

Dr. Lisa Green- Chicago, IL

Dr. Mahesh Patel- Evanston, IL

This year’s Twilight Parade will turn east on Illinois Avenue and will end past the fire station at Gate 3. Admission to the fairgrounds is $5.00 for adults, $3.00 for seniors (60 and older) and kids 12 and under are free on Preview Day (Thursday). All carnival rides, including those in Adventure Village, will be open by Noon and all rides will be $2. Participants and attendees of the Twilight Parade are encouraged to wear masks.

The 2021 Illinois State Fair will take place August 12 – August 22 in Springfield, IL. Start planning your trip today by visiting www.IllinoisStateFair.info or by downloading our free mobile app, available for both Apple and Android devices.

More like this: