SAUGET - The Health Insurance Marketplace for 2019 closes this Saturday, December 15. This will be the last day of the year for eligible Illinois residents to enroll in a qualified health insurance plan.

Whether an individual is enrolling for the first time or re-enrolling for 2019, SIHF Healthcare is hosting a free enrollment event on December 15, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gateway Center located at 1 Gateway Drive, Collinsville, Ill.

Article continues after sponsor message

Health insurance Navigators from SIHF Healthcare will be present and can determine if individuals qualify for low-cost insurance through the Affordable Care Act or for no-cost state-sponsored health coverage. If they do, the Navigators will walk them through the enrollment process and verify if price breaks or tax credits are available to assist with any costs.

To enroll, individuals are asked to bring a valid photo ID, proof of U.S. citizenship or legal residence, social security numbers of all enrollees, including spouse and dependents, and income verification.

More like this: